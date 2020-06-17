|
Leighton Gordon Passed away peacefully on
25th May, 2020 in Gosberton House Care Home, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband and Father to Eileen and Alan. Always in our thoughts.
Due to the current circumstances,
a private funeral will take place on Thursday, 18th June at 3pm at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Immediate family only.
Donations towards Blind Veterans and Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on June 17, 2020