|
|
|
ROSS Isabel Ann
(née Lowther) Isabel Ann Ross
(nee Lowther)
was born in Boston, Lincolnshire
on the 22nd September 1929.
Isabel was one of 8 children and
spent her childhood in Boston.
Nurse, Nanny and Housekeeper
and above all Housewife,
Mother to 5 children, 11 grandchildren,
14 great grandchildren.
Isabel's faith as a Christian
was central to her life,
she was greatly loved
and touched many lives.
Isabel passed away peacefully
in her sleep on 5th July 2020.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory made payable
to All Saints Church, Gautby,
sent to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle,
LN9 5HD. 01507 523 385.
Published in Boston Standard on July 22, 2020