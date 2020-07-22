Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Ross


1929 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Isabel Ross Notice
ROSS Isabel Ann
(née Lowther) Isabel Ann Ross
(nee Lowther)
was born in Boston, Lincolnshire
on the 22nd September 1929.
Isabel was one of 8 children and
spent her childhood in Boston.

Nurse, Nanny and Housekeeper
and above all Housewife,
Mother to 5 children, 11 grandchildren,
14 great grandchildren.

Isabel's faith as a Christian
was central to her life,
she was greatly loved
and touched many lives.

Isabel passed away peacefully
in her sleep on 5th July 2020.

No flowers by request,
donations in memory made payable
to All Saints Church, Gautby,
sent to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle,
LN9 5HD. 01507 523 385.
Published in Boston Standard on July 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -