|
|
|
Holland James Ronald Of Boston
formerly of Wisbech
passed away peacefully
at home on 22nd June, 2020
aged 71 years.
Beloved Husband of Elizabeth,
loving Father to Kerry and Donna, Stepfather to Mark and Brother
of Colleen and Terry.
Funeral service to be held
on Monday, 13th July 2020
at 12.30pm at the
Centenary Methodist Church, Boston. Donations towards St Barnabas and Marie Curie Cancer Care can be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street,
Boston, PE21 8PN
Tel - 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on July 15, 2020