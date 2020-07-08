|
|
|
Young Jean Sylvia of Old Leake
Passed away peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital on 27th June, 2020
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Bill.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Old Leake on Friday, 10th July, 2020 at 11.30am to be followed by cremation.
Extended family and friends are welcome to pay their respects
to Jean outside the Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards St Mary's Church may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on July 8, 2020