Hardy Jill Of Boston passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on 24th September, 2020 aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jack Hardy,
loving Mum and Grandma.
Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Monday,
26th October, 2020 at 11am.
Due to the Corona virus after the service there will be a gathering
at the Malcolm Arms for a chance
to pay your respects.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards the British Heart Foundation may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 21, 2020
