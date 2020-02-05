|
|
|
Kitchen Joan Peacefully on 22nd January 2020, at Pilgrim Hospital, Joan, aged 93 years,
of The Gardens Care Home,
formerly of Granville Street, Boston.
Wife of the late George Kitchen
and mother to Robert and the
late Linda, grandmother to Paul
and Christopher and great
grandmother of Amelie and Ellis.
Her funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 11th February at Boston
Crematorium Chapel at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made
to The Salvation Army and may be
sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 5, 2020