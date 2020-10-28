|
Maidens Joan The family of Joan Maidens
announces with great sorrow her passing on 14th October, 2020.
We would like to thank the staff at
the Pilgrim Hospital and in particular
those who cared for her on Ward 6B.
Special thanks also to the attending Paramedics and Kirton Firestation Lives Responders.
For those who wish to make a memorial donation there is a
"just giving" page set up in Joans' memory in aid of "Diabetes UK".
A beloved wife, mother, sister and auntie and a true friend to many,
"she will remain forever in our hearts"
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 28, 2020