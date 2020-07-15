|
|
|
Vines John Alfred Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 2nd July 2020, aged 75 years.
Devoted and much loved Husband
to Chris, dearly loved Dad to Rachel
and Simon, Daniel and Rachael and
Joanna and loving Grandad to
Callum, Alfie and Aria.
Funeral service at Boston Crematorium on Thursday 23rd July at 13.30pm - Extended family and friends are welcome to pay their respects outside the Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards St Barnabas may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on July 15, 2020