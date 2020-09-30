Home

Joy Allen

Joy Allen Notice
ALLEN Joy Margaret of Boston
Passed away
after a very long
illness at White Gables Nursing Home
Kirton on 13th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
A devoted wife of the late John Allen, mum of Jane and Rachel and
grandma of James and Hannah.
The funeral service will be held at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
on Friday 9th October 2020 at 2pm.
The family would like you to wear
something red, her favourite colour, and contact her daughter at
[email protected] if you
would like to attend.
Arrangements by
F E Addlesee and Son Ltd.
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 30, 2020
