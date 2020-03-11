|
|
|
BUTLER Katharine
Elisabeth Ann
(Ann) Peacefully on the
29th February 2020 at her home, Ann,
aged 85 years, of Drury Lane, Bicker.
A much-loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service on Monday
23rd March at South Lincolnshire
Crematorium Chapel at 1 1:00 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, will be equally
divided between Marie Curie Cancer
Care and St Barnabas Hospice
'Hospice at Home' Service and can
be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Mar. 11, 2020