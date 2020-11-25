|
|
|
Clark Kathleen
Of Frampton, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital
on 12th November, 2020.
Widow of the late Geordie, dearly
loved Mother of Graham, David and Andrew and a much loved Nanna
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Frampton on Friday 4th December, 2020 at 11am.
This will be a private service but anyone wishing to pay their respects are welcome to gather safely
outside the church.
If you would like to make a donation these will go towards Frampton Charities and may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 25, 2020