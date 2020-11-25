Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
11:00
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Clark

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Clark Notice
Clark Kathleen
Of Frampton, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital
on 12th November, 2020.

Widow of the late Geordie, dearly
loved Mother of Graham, David and Andrew and a much loved Nanna
who will be sadly missed.

Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Frampton on Friday 4th December, 2020 at 11am.
This will be a private service but anyone wishing to pay their respects are welcome to gather safely
outside the church.

If you would like to make a donation these will go towards Frampton Charities and may be sent to

F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -