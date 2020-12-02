|
|
|
HEARTH Marion Mavis
(nee Casswell) Died peacefully on
24th November 2020
after a short illness; aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Geoff and loving mother of Mary-Anne, Katherine and Rachel.
Much loved Grandma of Emma, Thomas, Toby, Amy and Hannah,
and Great-grandma of Gigi, Sophia, Ezra, Ralph and Chloe.
Will be sadly missed.
Due to present restrictions a private family funeral will be held at
St Margaret's Church, Sibsey.
All enquiries to F E Addlesee and Son, 44 Castle Street, Boston. 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 2, 2020