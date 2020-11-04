Home

Marjorie Sporton

Marjorie Sporton Notice
Sporton Marjorie
(nee Butler) Aged 84 years.
On 22nd October 2020 peacefully after a short illness.
A service of celebration to be held at South Lincs Crematorium on
Friday 13th November 2020 at 11am.
Please contact Morriss & Haynes Funeral Service for further
information regarding attendance.
Family flowers only.
Any donations for Ward 6B
Pilgrim Hospital may be sent to
Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. 01406 425225
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 4, 2020
