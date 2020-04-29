|
|
|
BUCKLEY Mary
(formerly
of Boston) Passed away in Oxfordshire on 21st April 2020
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife to the late Keith Buckley and loving mother to Marianne and Miranda, mother-in-law to Dave and Nick, grandmother to Chloe,
Sebastian and Matthew.
A former teacher at
Staniland Junior School and resident
of Boston for most of her life,
she will be sadly missed by all.
A private family funeral
service will be held in Oxfordshire.
Donations if desired, directly to the
RSPB or NSPCC please.
Published in Boston Standard on Apr. 29, 2020