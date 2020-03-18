|
|
|
FLATTERS Mary Elizabeth Peacefully on the 5th March 2020 at Pilgrim Hospital, Mary, aged 90 years
of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton.
Wife of the Late Bryan F latters and Mother of Gerald, Grandmother of Clare and Paul and Great Grandmother to Chloe and Nicole.
A private family cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving, to be held at Kirton Parish Church, on Thursday 26th March at 12:00 Noon.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired, may be made to Kirton Parish Church and can be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road,
Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA,
Tel: 01205 31 1300.
Published in Boston Standard on Mar. 18, 2020