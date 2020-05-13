|
|
|
LEALAND Mavis Mary It is with great sadness that Anne and myself announce the passing of our Mum, Mavis Mary Lealand.
Mum passed away peacefully with Anne and I holding her hands.
Due to current times only 14 people are allowed at the cremation, however, on Monday 18th May at 12 midday a white coach and horses will be taking Mum on her final journey, departing
7 Somersby Way, going via Spilsby Road and Tawney Street to the Crematorium. Mum was a florist in the town all her married life and was well thought of, if anyone would like to be along the route to pay their respects that would be lovely.
In better times Anne and I are planning to hold a joyful celebration of her life which we hope many of you that
knew her will come along to.
Myself, Anne and families would like to say a big thank you to all the wonderful, kind messages that we have
received so far.
Published in Boston Standard on May 13, 2020