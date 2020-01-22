|
|
|
PINDER Matthew Of Sibsey, formerly of Kirton, passed away suddenly on 26th December, 2019, aged 55 years.
Son of the late Betty and Gerald Pinder and loving Brother of Helen, Mark,
Paul, Carolanne, Dominic
and the late Gareth.
Funeral service at
Kirton Parish Church, on Monday,
27th January, 2020 at 12.30pm
followed by cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards the
Schizophrenia Society may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Jan. 22, 2020