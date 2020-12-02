|
|
|
LEA Maurice Bernard Carol, Kevin, Stephen, Sharon and families would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone for cards, flowers and many acts of kindness following the sad loss of Maurice.
Thanks to everyone for their kind donations for Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham for all they did for Maurice.
Special thanks to Carr Funeral Services and Rev. Andrew Higginson for the service, also to the many people who lined Maple Road
and Marian Road.
We thank you all.
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 2, 2020