|
|
|
Priestley Michael Ambrose Passed away at
Pilgrim Hospital on
Saturday 7th November,
after a short illness, aged 87.
A lifelong resident of Kirton,
former Parish councillor, charity commissioner and local farmer.
Father of Theresa and Richard,
he will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions there
will be a private funeral service
on Monday 30th November.
The funeral cortege will leave
Allandale House at 9.30 passing
Kirton Church and War Memorial,
any friends and colleagues who
would like to pay their final respects
are asked to stand along the route.
Donations in his memory are to be
sent to The Butterfly Hospice Trust.
F E Addlesee & Son,
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 25, 2020