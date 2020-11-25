Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Priestley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Priestley

Notice Condolences

Michael Priestley Notice
Priestley Michael Ambrose Passed away at
Pilgrim Hospital on
Saturday 7th November,
after a short illness, aged 87.
A lifelong resident of Kirton,
former Parish councillor, charity commissioner and local farmer.
Father of Theresa and Richard,
he will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions there
will be a private funeral service
on Monday 30th November.
The funeral cortege will leave
Allandale House at 9.30 passing
Kirton Church and War Memorial,
any friends and colleagues who
would like to pay their final respects
are asked to stand along the route.
Donations in his memory are to be
sent to The Butterfly Hospice Trust.
F E Addlesee & Son,
01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -