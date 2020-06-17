|
Day Olive Formerly of Wrangle Bank
passed away peacefully at
Cedar Falls Nursing Home, Spalding
on 21st May 2020, aged 94 years.
Widow of the late Harry, much loved
Mum of Terry, Tim, Carol and loving
Grandma of Adam and Andrew.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Wrangle Churchyard on Thursday,
18th June 2020 at 12.30pm.
Any enquiries to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on June 17, 2020