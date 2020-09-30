Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Harrison

Notice Condolences

Pauline Harrison Notice
Harrison Pauline Audrey (Polly) of Boston
passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on 15th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
A beloved Mum to Joe,
Grandma to Tom and Charlie and
Great Grandma to Chloe and Eliza,
she will be much missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to coronavirus a private cremation
will take place at Boston Crematorium at 1.30pm on 6th October.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards the Stroke Association may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston,
PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -