Harrison Pauline Audrey (Polly) of Boston
passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on 15th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
A beloved Mum to Joe,
Grandma to Tom and Charlie and
Great Grandma to Chloe and Eliza,
she will be much missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to coronavirus a private cremation
will take place at Boston Crematorium at 1.30pm on 6th October.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards the Stroke Association may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston,
PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Sept. 30, 2020