|
|
|
MALKINSON Pauline Peacefully on
Monday 20th January 2020 at The Butterfly Hospice,
aged 78 years, of Boston.
Wife of the Late Patrick,
Mother to Andrew, Ann & Chris
and a loving Grandmother &
Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service on
Monday 10th February at
St. Botolph's Church at 1.30pm followed by Private Cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, may be made to
The Butterfly Hospice c/o
Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road,
Boston, PL21 9DA. Tel 01205 311 300.
Published in Boston Standard on Feb. 5, 2020