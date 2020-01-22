|
|
|
Isaac Peggy Peacefully, on the
1 5th January 2020 at
The Georgians Nursing Home, Boston. Peggy, aged 93 years; formerly of Willoughby Road, Boston. Friend to many, beloved Wife of the late Bill, and a much loved Mother,
Mother-in-law and Grandmother.
A private family Cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Holy Trinity Church, Spilsby Road, Boston, on Friday 7th February at 2:15pm. The Service will be followed by refreshments in the Church Hall.
By request, no flowers. Donations,
if desired, will be equally divided between two of Peggy's favourite charities, Orbis UK and Marie Curie - please send to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Jan. 22, 2020