Peter W Taylor Kirton, passed away at
Pilgrim Hospital on 12th May, 2020. Now linked with his daughter Hez.
Private cremation to be held on Thursday, 28th May, 2020 at 11.30am. No flowers. Donations towards the Mental Health Counciling Service at his Doctors Surgery (Sutterton) will be gratefully appreciated and may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303.
They have supported Joy so much over the years and after this world situation is over more people than ever will suffer mental health problems.
Thank you, Joy,
God bless
xxx
Published in Boston Standard on May 20, 2020