BRAND Richard Tina and James would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone
for their cards, flowers and many
acts of kindness and support following
the sad passing of our much
loved husband and father.
Special thanks to everyone at Carr Funeral Service, Boston for their compassion and caring support
with the funeral arrangements.
Thank you for the kind donations
we have received which, to date,
total £790.00 and will be divided
between Marie Curie and CRUK
in Richard's memory.
Published in Boston Standard on Dec. 2, 2020