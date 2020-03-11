|
PATCHETT Robert ' Rob' Suddenly, but peacefully passed away on the
28th February 2020, at Glenfield Hospital, Leicester.
Rob, aged 73 years, of Boston.
Husband of the Late Christine
and a much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 17th March 2020
at Boston Crematorium Chapel at 11.30am. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, may be made to the Mobile Chemotherapy Unit and can be sent to Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Mar. 11, 2020