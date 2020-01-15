|
YOUNG Roger Passed away suddenly after a short illness at Lincoln County Hospital
on 7th January, 2020.
He was the loving Husband and soulmate to Jean and a beloved
Father to Colin and Natasha.
The owner of Station Garden Supplies, a keen gardener and Leicester Tigers supporter and always a character,
he will be much missed.
A celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020 at 11.15 at Boston Stump.
Any donations will be shared between causes dear to his heart: The Outward Bound Trust and Lincolnshire and Nottingham Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Jan. 15, 2020