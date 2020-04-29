|
Patchett Rosie Peacefully on the 19th April 2020, at The Minstrels Nursing Home, Wrangle, where she received exceptional care and for which the family are truly grateful to everyone concerned.
Rosie, aged 92 years,
formerly of King's Avenue, Boston.
Wife of the late Charles Patchett
and a much-loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Due to the current situation, a private family funeral has been arranged.
Further details from
Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Apr. 29, 2020