Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Patchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie Patchett

Notice Condolences

Rosie Patchett Notice
Patchett Rosie Peacefully on the 19th April 2020, at The Minstrels Nursing Home, Wrangle, where she received exceptional care and for which the family are truly grateful to everyone concerned.
Rosie, aged 92 years,
formerly of King's Avenue, Boston.
Wife of the late Charles Patchett
and a much-loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Due to the current situation, a private family funeral has been arranged.
Further details from
Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -