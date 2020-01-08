|
|
|
BAKER Roy Farrow Of Skegness.
Passed away on
17th December 2019
after a short stay in hospital.
Loving partner to Glenys,
devoted husband to the late Audrey, and much loved father to
Rachel and Helen. Much loved "Grandpa" to Julie and family.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 10th January at 12 noon
at Alford Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to the R.N.L.I.
Enquiries to
Skegness District Funeral Services.
Tel. 01754 761758
Published in Boston Standard on Jan. 8, 2020