Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skegness & District Funeral Services (Skegness)
81 Roman Bank
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2SW
01754 761758
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Baker

Notice Condolences

Roy Baker Notice
BAKER Roy Farrow Of Skegness.
Passed away on
17th December 2019
after a short stay in hospital.
Loving partner to Glenys,
devoted husband to the late Audrey, and much loved father to
Rachel and Helen. Much loved "Grandpa" to Julie and family.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 10th January at 12 noon
at Alford Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to the R.N.L.I.
Enquiries to
Skegness District Funeral Services.
Tel. 01754 761758
Published in Boston Standard on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -