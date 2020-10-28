|
|
|
Burnet Sylvia Of Boston, passed away at the
Beckside Residential Home, Lincoln
on 17th October 2020, aged 93 years.
Dear wife to the late Walter and
much loved mother, mother in law
and grandmother to Heather,
Paul, Christine, Peter and Andrew.
Funeral service at Centenary Methodist Church, Boston on Thursday 5th November at 10.30am followed by committal at Surfleet Crematorium.
In light of Covid-19 guidance please inform Paul Burnet on 01832 735846
if you wish to attend.
Donations, if desired, to Action for Children may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston,
PE21 8PN. 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 28, 2020