APPLEBY Terrence James
(Terry) Peacefully on the 27th July 2020 at his home. Terry, aged 80 years,
of Cook's Lock, Boston,
formerly of Sydney Street.
Much loved Husband of the late Kath and a loving Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Funeral Service on Friday 7th August
at Boston Crematorium Chapel
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to Marie Curie and may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300.
Published in Boston Standard on Aug. 5, 2020