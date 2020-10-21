|
|
|
Gardiner Victor Geoffrey Passed on the
2nd October 2020 at his home after an illness. Victor, aged 43 years
of Old Leake, Boston.
Much loved Dad of Connor and Dylan and a beloved Son, Brother
and friend to many.
Due to the current situation, a private funeral has been arranged.
Donations in memory of Victor, will be equally divided between The Stroke Association and The Mavis Nye Foundation and may be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA, Tel. 01205 311300
Published in Boston Standard on Oct. 21, 2020