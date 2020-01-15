Home

More Obituaries for William Hobart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hobart

Notice Condolences

William Hobart Notice
hobart William Raymond (Known as Ray) Passed away peacefully on
December 31st 2019 at
The Georgians Care Home, aged 95.
A much loved husband, father, grandad, great grandad, uncle and a very good friend to many.
Well known Bostonian,
as proprietor of
Hobart's Wet Fish Market,
member of The Salvation Army and Sleaford Road Bowling Club.
The service of Thanksgiving will take place at Boston Salvation Army Citadel, High Street on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 1.15pm followed by committal service at Boston Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Boston Salvation Army.
Many thanks to the staff at
The Georgians Care Home for the care given to Dad.
Published in Boston Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
