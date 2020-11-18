|
|
|
Slater Yvonne Founder member and former Chair of the Butterfly Hospice Trust, also a member of and former President of the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph, passed away peacefully after a long illness on
1st November, 2020 aged 77 years.
She will be sorely missed by
her family and many friends.
Due to the current Covid restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place on Monday, 23rd November, 2020
at 10.30am.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is welcome to do so and these will be sent to
The Butterfly Hospice Trust.
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 18, 2020