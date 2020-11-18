Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Slater

Notice Condolences

Yvonne Slater Notice
Slater Yvonne Founder member and former Chair of the Butterfly Hospice Trust, also a member of and former President of the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph, passed away peacefully after a long illness on
1st November, 2020 aged 77 years.
She will be sorely missed by
her family and many friends.
Due to the current Covid restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place on Monday, 23rd November, 2020
at 10.30am.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is welcome to do so and these will be sent to
The Butterfly Hospice Trust.
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN 01205 311303
Published in Boston Standard on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -