|
|
STEVENSON
Barry passed away peacefully at Thorpe Hall Hospice on 11th February 2020 aged 68 years. Beloved husband, father and grandad. The funeral will take place on 12th March 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium at 10.30am followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Firmin's Church, Thurlby at 11.30am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be given at the church for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ, Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Feb. 21, 2020