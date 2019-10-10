|
GRAY Brenda
On the 28th September 2019 in hospital, Brenda aged 89 years of Bourne. Loving mother of Roger, Julie, Amanda and the late Karen and a much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at St. Andrew's Church, Sempringham on Wednesday 16th October at 2.00pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be left in Church or sent to J.E. Severs Funeral Service Ltd, 26 Main Road, Little Hale, Sleaford, Lincs NG34 9BA. Tel: 01529 460339
Published in Bourne Local on Oct. 10, 2019