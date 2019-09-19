Brendan Levi Ledgister 24/02/94 - 03/10/2018 To lose someone I loved so much



brings pain beyond belief,



There are no words to ease my pain,



my sadness and my grief,



I've lost someone so close,



so wonderful and dear,



I think about your special ways



and wish that you were here,



But although you have left this world,



you'll stay within my heart,



Guiding like an Angel,



even though we are apart,



For love is everlasting



and so are my memories,



Your legacy that's always there



to light the way for me. Forever and always, Auntie Lis xxx Published in Bourne Local from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019