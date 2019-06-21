|
BERRY
Chris
Passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 6th June, aged 61 years. Beloved husband of Fiona, loving son of Rosemary and John. Loving father of Jamie and Sam, also father-in-law of Hayley. Devoted grandfather of Isla Rose. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 26th June 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Chris's memory for Cancer Research UK. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on June 21, 2019