Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher THOROLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher THOROLD

Notice Condolences

Christopher THOROLD Notice
THOROLD

Christopher

of Bourne, passed away peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 13th November 2019, aged 80 years. A much loved husband of the late Gill, and a dearly loved father. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 9th December at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations preferred for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Bourne Local on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -