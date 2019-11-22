|
THOROLD
Christopher
of Bourne, passed away peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 13th November 2019, aged 80 years. A much loved husband of the late Gill, and a dearly loved father. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 9th December at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations preferred for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Bourne Local on Nov. 22, 2019