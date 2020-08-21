|
|
CHANNON
Colin (Taffy)
passed away peacefully at home on 8th August 2020, aged 81 years. Devoted husband of Jayne, dearest father of Barrie, Tracy and Owen; also father-in-law to Chris, Steve and Sharon, grandad of Jordan, Charlotte, Robyn, George and Florence. Devoted step-dad to Andrea and Stacey. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the Galletly Practice. If you wish to pay your respects Colin will be leaving his home on Meadow Close at 11.20am on Thursday 27th August. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Aug. 21, 2020