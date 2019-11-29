Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2019, aged 70 years. Loving husband of Mary, loving Dad of Donna. Loving grandad of Matthew and Brayden, also great-grandad of Arthur. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 4th December 2019, 2.00pm at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, may be made at the service for the Stroke Association and Prostate Cancer. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
