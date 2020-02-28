|
|
KELBY
Doris 'Dot'
passed away peacefully at Chevington House Care Home on 17th February 2020 aged 93 years. Devoted Wife of the late Ted, loving Mum of Lynnette, Mother in law of Robert, loving Nana of Amy, Alasdair and James and Great Grandmother of Luca, Sam, Louis, Enzo, Jack and Max. Reunited with Ted. The funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on 20th March 2020 at Bourne Abbey Church followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be given at the church for Chevington House Residents Fund. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Feb. 28, 2020