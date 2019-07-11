Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy SMITH

Notice Condolences

Dorothy SMITH Notice
SMITH

Dorothy May

12th June 2019. Aged 98 years. Formerly of Langtoft, Lincolnshire. Passed peacefully at Promenade Care Home, Southport. Reunited with her husband, sister, brother and daughter. Loving grandma to Hazel, Angela and John and great-grandma and aunt to many. Service at Southport Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations are being collected for Langtoft PCC. Enquiries to Howard's Funeral Directors, 1-5 Roe Lane, Southport, PR9 9DR. Telephone: 01704 500086
Published in Bourne Local on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.