|
|
SMITH
Dorothy May
12th June 2019. Aged 98 years. Formerly of Langtoft, Lincolnshire. Passed peacefully at Promenade Care Home, Southport. Reunited with her husband, sister, brother and daughter. Loving grandma to Hazel, Angela and John and great-grandma and aunt to many. Service at Southport Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations are being collected for Langtoft PCC. Enquiries to Howard's Funeral Directors, 1-5 Roe Lane, Southport, PR9 9DR. Telephone: 01704 500086
Published in Bourne Local on July 11, 2019