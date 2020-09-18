Home

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
of Bourne, passed away peacefully at home after a battle bravely fought on 8th September 2020, aged 66 years. Much loved husband of Wendy and dear devoted father of Rob. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 5th October at 2.00pm. Family and friends are welcome to view a live stream of the service. Details are available from RJ Scholes, Bourne. A Celebration of Duncan's life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support. All other enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Sept. 18, 2020
