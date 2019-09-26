Home

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
Sacred Heart & St Gilbert's RC Church
CULPIN Gillian Mary 'Jill'

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 14th September 2019, aged 81 years. Loving cousin to Richard, Barbara & Joan and friend to many. The funeral service will be held on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 12.00noon at the Sacred Heart & St Gilbert's RC Church followed by a committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only; donations in lieu may be made at the service to Cancer Research UK. Further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
