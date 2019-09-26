Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:30
Bourne Abbey Church
Heidi ROCK

ROCK

Heidi Marie

Passed away peacefully at home on 17th September 2019 aged 38 years. Loving mum of Katie and Laura, beloved daughter of Dee and Stephen and treasured sister of Nicky, Sara and Abby. Forever in our hearts. The funeral service will take place at Bourne Abbey Church on 7th October 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service in Heidi's memory for Peterborough Hospital Oncology Ward and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687.
Published in Bourne Local on Sept. 26, 2019
