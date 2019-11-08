|
MEDD Iris Annie passed away peacefully at Wood Grange Care Home, Bourne on 21st October 2019, aged 93 years. Dearest mum of Barry, also mother-in-law of Mary. Dearest nanna of Rosemary, Lewis, Daniel, Sofia, Michael, Rachael & Patrick; also nan nan of Ioan, Ceri, Gwyneth, Connor, Mia, Luca and Jayden. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th November at 3.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only; donations may be made at the service for Wood Grange Residents' Fund. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Nov. 8, 2019