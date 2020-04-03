|
|
HORNBY
James Campbell
Passed away peacefully at home on 28th March 2020 aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Sheila and devoted father to Lisa and Sarah and son-in-law Andrew. Loving grandad to Lauren, James, Emily and Thomas. Cremation to be held at South Lincs Crematorium on Tuesday 14th April 2020 at 12 noon. Due to present circumstances, family members only. Family flowers only Donations in lieu if desired may be made in memory of James for St Barnabas and Marie Curie. Further enquiries to Riverside Funeral Directors Bank House, 63 Double Street, Spalding PE11 2AA Tel: 01775 722567
Published in Bourne Local on Apr. 3, 2020