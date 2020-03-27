|
STUBLEY James (Jim) passed away peacefully at home on 12th March 2020, aged 87 years. Devoted brother of Janet and loving uncle of Helen, Lesley, Anne, Louise, Claire, Sarah and Lynn. Also a great-uncle and great-great-uncle. The funeral service will take place at South Lincs Crematorium on 3rd April 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service in memory of Jim for Marie Curie, New Springwells Practice & Forget-me-not Home Care. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Mar. 27, 2020