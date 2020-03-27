Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James STUBLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James STUBLEY

Notice Condolences

James STUBLEY Notice
STUBLEY James (Jim) passed away peacefully at home on 12th March 2020, aged 87 years. Devoted brother of Janet and loving uncle of Helen, Lesley, Anne, Louise, Claire, Sarah and Lynn. Also a great-uncle and great-great-uncle. The funeral service will take place at South Lincs Crematorium on 3rd April 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service in memory of Jim for Marie Curie, New Springwells Practice & Forget-me-not Home Care. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -